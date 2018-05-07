VNHC Bereavement Class - Mindfulness in Grief
May 7, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
A Meditation Group
Open to both new and experienced meditators.
Group includes time for instruction in meditation
and processing one’s grief.
Facilitated by Anthony Bonavita,PhD, M. Div
805.617.7755 [email protected]
Eight Mondays, 9:00 – 10:30 AM
Two sessions are open for registration:
Session 1: 4/2 – 5/21 Session 2: 7/2 – 8/20
