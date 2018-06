Calendar » VNHC Bereavement Class - Writing to Heal

June 4, 2018 from 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

A workshop using writing to heal the heart. No writing

experience required. Facilitated by Marsha Goldman, MSW, PhD

805.690.6219 [email protected]

Six Mondays, 6/4 - 7/9, 2:00 – 3:30 PM