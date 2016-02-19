Calendar » VNHC Hospice Volunteer Training

February 19, 2016 from 11:59pm

Applications must be into the volunteer office by February 19th in order to complete interviews prior to training. The Spring Training begins March 1, continues weekly for five consecutive Tuesdays, and ends on March 29. Each session is from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and all training is held at 512 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.