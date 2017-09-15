VNHC Hospice Volunteer Training - Last Day to Apply
September 15, 2017 from 5:00pm - 5:30pm
VNHC Hospice Volunteer Training
Volunteers provide companionship, caregiver relief, and a loving presence for people at home, in facilities, or in Serenity House.
Sept 27, Oct 4, 11, 18, 25 & Nov 1
6 Consecutive Wednesdays, 1:00 to 5:00 PM
Location: 512 East Gutierrez Street
Santa Barbara, CA ( at the corner of Olive)
Application Deadline September 15
Online applications and information about volunteering available at vnhcsb.org/volunteering
Interviews required prior to training.
