Calendar » VNHC Hospice Volunteer Training - One Week to Apply

September 8, 2017 from 5:00

VNHC Hospice Volunteer Training

Volunteers provide companionship, caregiver relief, and a loving presence for people at home, in facilities, or in Serenity House.

Sept 27, Oct 4, 11, 18, 25 & Nov 1

6 Consecutive Wednesdays, 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Location: 512 East Gutierrez Street

Santa Barbara, CA ( at the corner of Olive)

Application Deadline September 15

Online applications and information about volunteering available at vnhcsb.org/volunteering

Interviews required prior to training.