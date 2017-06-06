Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:24 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Presents: EXTREMIS Film Screening

June 6, 2017 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Join us for a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated, 
short documentary EXTREMIS, and then have your questions answered 
by experts from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.


Tuesday, June 6, 2017
8:00 to 9:30 PM
Doors open at 7:30 PM


25-minute film screening followed by Q&A


Kalyra Winery
343 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez, CA


Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, 
screening is outdoors on a grassy knoll. 


FREE Admission and parking.
Limited seating. Registration required.

Open bar with Kalyra wine and popcorn from 7:30 - 8:00 PM.
After 8:00 PM, please bring cash for wine and popcorn.
Guests are welcome to bring non-alcoholic refreshments.

http://www.vnhcsb.org/extremis/ 


Questions: Call 805.690.6218 or email [email protected]

 

