Calendar » VNHC Presents: EXTREMIS Film Screening

June 6, 2017 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Join us for a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated,

short documentary EXTREMIS, and then have your questions answered

by experts from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.



Tuesday, June 6, 2017

8:00 to 9:30 PM

Doors open at 7:30 PM



25-minute film screening followed by Q&A



Kalyra Winery

343 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez, CA



Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs,

screening is outdoors on a grassy knoll.



FREE Admission and parking.

Limited seating. Registration required.



Open bar with Kalyra wine and popcorn from 7:30 - 8:00 PM.

After 8:00 PM, please bring cash for wine and popcorn.

Guests are welcome to bring non-alcoholic refreshments.



http://www.vnhcsb.org/extremis/



Questions: Call 805.690.6218 or email [email protected]