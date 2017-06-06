VNHC Presents: EXTREMIS Film Screening
Join us for a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated,
short documentary EXTREMIS, and then have your questions answered
by experts from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
8:00 to 9:30 PM
Doors open at 7:30 PM
25-minute film screening followed by Q&A
Kalyra Winery
343 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez, CA
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs,
screening is outdoors on a grassy knoll.
FREE Admission and parking.
Limited seating. Registration required.
Open bar with Kalyra wine and popcorn from 7:30 - 8:00 PM.
After 8:00 PM, please bring cash for wine and popcorn.
Guests are welcome to bring non-alcoholic refreshments.
http://www.vnhcsb.org/extremis/
Questions: Call 805.690.6218 or email [email protected]
