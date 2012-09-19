Calendar » VNHC Solvang Open House & Wine Tasting

September 19, 2012 from 3:30pm - 6:30pm

The community is welcome to meet the friendly staff who care for hospice patients and families in the Santa Ynez Valley, tour the offices, and enjoy gourmet appetizers and regional wine tastings from several top Santa Barbara County vintners, including Palmina Wines and Sunstone Winery. Mix, mingle, sip, and learn more about the important services that Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides.