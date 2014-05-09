Calendar » VNHC’s 13th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon

May 9, 2014 from 11:00am - 1:30pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care presents their 13th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on Friday, May 9th. Each year VNHC honors two mothers—one living and one in memory. This year, they will pay tribute to Jill Levinson and will remember Barbara Ward Rollerson. The luncheon will also include a delicious lunch, silent auction packages, a live auction, and a fashion show showcasing the latest trends from local boutiques. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information about the event, please visit www.vnhcsb.org/luncheon. To purchase tickets ($150 each), call Elizabeth Adams at (805) 690-6290.

Event Location:

Four Seasons The Biltmore - Coral Casino Beach Cabana Club [La Pacifica Ballroom]

1260 Channel Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93108