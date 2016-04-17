Calendar » Vocal Chamber Concert

April 17, 2016 from 7:00 pm

The Vocal Chamber Concert features three chamber ensembles drawn from the Choral Union of Westmont on April 17 at 7 p.m. in First United Methodist Church. The concert features a variety of selections, accompanied and a cappella, sacred and secular, from art music to folk songs to spirituals. Music faculty Nichole Dechaine, Steven Hodson and Grey Brothers will direct. Also appearing will be the Westmont Chamber Singers, an upper division select ensemble directed by Brothers. The Choral Union, an introductory 40-member ensemble geared toward Westmont students in their first year, provides a variety of choral singing experiences such as large ensemble, single gender and mixed-voice chamber ensembles. Brothers directs the Choral Union with accompanist Paula Hatley.