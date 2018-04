Calendar » Vodka Latke Chanukah Party

December 7, 2013 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

7th Annual Young Adult Vodka Latke Chanukah Party

Lucky 7s, Latkes & Lights!

Saturday, December 7 • 7 – 11 pm

Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, SB

Featuring DJ Audio 77 & dancing, gourmet latke bar, appetizers, open bar, dreidel & casino games, Glohoop light performance! Casino Royale attire suggested.

Cost: $21 by 11/21, or $27 after

Join the YAD Campaign for free tickets, or buy tickets online now.



YAD welcomes ages 21-45, I.D. required.

Contact: Jilli Spear, [email protected] or 957-1115 x107

Sponsored by: Akvinta USA, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, Felici Events, Kelsey Crews Photo, Sababa Catering, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara