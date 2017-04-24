Calendar » Voices of Tomorrow

April 24, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Stories from some of today’s best young and emerging authors. (all stories and readers subject to change.)

John Brindle reading The Paper Menagerie by Ken Liu

Pamela Dillman reading Landline by Chris Winn

Paisley Forster-Saunders reading Potato and the Wax by Chelsea Sutton

Ann Guynn reading Don't Worry Baby by Benjamin Hale

TIMES: Sunday, April 23, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Monday, April 24, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday matinee only, must be purchased by Friday, April 21)

Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE