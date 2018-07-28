Calendar » Volunteer Fair

July 28, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Volunteerism is invaluable to our community, nonprofits, and to individuals. Throughout Santa Barbara there are numerous programs, events, projects, and services that only flourish because of the dedication of volunteers. The Volunteer Fair will showcase 25+ local nonprofits and government organizations representing diverse community impact areas — from housing, to education, to the arts, and more.

This is a chance for people who are passionate about community service to find available opportunities that suit their interests; whether it is a retired individual seeking to dedicate their now free time to a cause, a high-school student needing to complete service credit, or any individual seeking to better enrich their lives through volunteering. This event will provide an opportunity for individuals to connect with local nonprofit and community organizations one-on-one.