Calendar » Volunteer for 26th Annual Day of Caring

September 16, 2017 from 8:00am - 1:00pm

Make a positive impact in your community by joining United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) for its 26th Annual Day of Caring.

More than 1,400 volunteers will donate their time and energy to a wide variety of service projects throughout Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta, including gardening at the Pilgrim Terrace and Yanonali Community Gardens, making improvements to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and painting a mural at Harding Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

Day of Caring will start with a free, kick-off breakfast provided by Albertsons/Vons at 8 a.m. at the Ben Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. Volunteers are asked to park at San Marcos High School where free shuttles will be available to take them to the youth center. Free T-shirts will be provided to volunteers.

Volunteers will then proceed to their community service assignments after the breakfast.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: Kick-off breakfast: 8 a.m.

Volunteer projects: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Ben Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara

Volunteers can sign up in teams or individually for Day of Caring at https://unitedwaysb.galaxydigital.com or by calling (805) 965-8591.