Volunteer Planting at Stevens Park

March 19, 2016 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

To increase awareness regarding the connectivity between people and their watersheds, The City of Santa Barbara’s Creeks Division and the AmeriCorps Watershed Stewards Program are hosting a native planting volunteer event to restore and beautify Stevens Park.

Santa Barbara community members are invited to come out on Saturday, March 19, 2016 to help restore San Roque creek. We will be planting natives and removing non-natives, as well as weeding, watering, and mulching. The event will run from 9am-1pm, so feel free to come by any time! Volunteers will meet at 258 Canon Drive, Stevens Park, near the restrooms. Please bring closed-toed shoes, hats, sunscreen, and a water bottle. Gloves will be provided. For more information, contact [email protected] Thank you for your support.

The mission of the Watershed Stewards Program (WSP) is to conserve, restore, and enhance anadromous watersheds for future generations by linking education with high-quality scientific practices. A program of the California Conservation Corps, WSP is one of the most productive programs for future employment in natural resources. WSP is administered by CaliforniaVolunteers and sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service.