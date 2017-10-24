Volunteer Snowy Plover Docent Training
Coal Oil Point is hosting the next training for the Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Tuesday, October 24th at 3:00 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs.
To sign up for the training, please email [email protected] or call (805) 893-5092
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 24, 2017 3:00pm - 5:30pm
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB, West Campus Conference Center