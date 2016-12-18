Calendar » Volunteer Tangerine Harvest in Goleta

December 18, 2016 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Help us harvest beautiful tangerines in a Goleta orchard. We will be collecting this beautiful fresh fruit that would otherwise get thrown away, and donating 100% to local hunger-relief agencies. Join the Volunteer Harvest Team to help us pick as much fruit as possible and pack it into boxes to be donated. Volunteers should be comfortable picking and carrying boxes of fruit, but don’t need to worry about bringing equipment or transporting the fruit. This opportunity is open to volunteers 5 years old and older, although children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.