April 24, 2018 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Volunteer Training 2018

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Do you have a heart to bring a supportive and caring presence the patients and families we serve? Join Hospice of Santa Barbara this spring for our volunteer training program, which begins Tuesday, April 24th and will continue for six consecutive Tuesdays until May 29th.

Candidates will be required to take part in a pre-screening interview. Trainees must be able to commit to the training, weekly hours of service, and monthly support meetings. Upon completion of volunteer training, a background check and fingerprinting will also be required.

This training begins a one year commitment to service and is open to those who qualify.

Please note: You must be able to attend all of the training sessions in order to volunteer.

Date: Six consecutive Tuesdays, April 24th – May 29th, 2018

Time: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Nicole Romasanta, Director of Volunteer Services at (805) 563-8820, ext. 120 or by email at [email protected]