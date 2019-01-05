Calendar » Volunteer Training for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

January 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) is recruiting volunteers to help local families and individuals prepare their tax returns and practice financial responsibility as part of its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Volunteer training will include the opportunity to become an IRS Certified tax preparer. No prior experience is necessary to volunteer.

VITA volunteers will help underserved residents prepare and file their taxes at various sites throughout the community Feb. 1-April 15. In-person and online volunteer training will be available, but all volunteers are encouraged to attend this initial session Jan. 5.

United Way is looking for volunteers to serve at various positions, including tax preparers, tax reviewers, financial literacy educators, site greeters and interpreters. United Way will provide training and practice filings, which can be a great opportunity for students and young professionals to learn new skills and gain experience. United Way is also searching for bilingual and Spanish speaking volunteers to aid the process.

For more information and to register to volunteer, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/volunteer-income-tax-assistance-vita or contact Melinda Cabrera [email protected] 805-965-8591.