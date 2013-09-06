Calendar » Volunteer with the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara

September 6, 2013 from 2 PM - 9 PM

Sign up to volunteer at Event Eve! Event Eve All Day (2:15 PM - 8:30 PM) – Help check-in all Walkers and Crew members on this exciting day! The majority of Volunteers will help in the check-in area by entering participants’ data into a simple lap top computer program, assigning tent addresses to wristbands/luggage tags or by gathering the materials participants receive when they check-in. Volunteers not in the check-in area may greet participants as they arrive at Event Eve, work closely with Avon Walk Staff members to answer participant questions, aid the Avon Walk Shop with set up & restocking items for sale, distribute fundraising rewards to participants who have reached certain donation levels, assisting staff with registering participants for 2014 and more! Volunteers should be ready to jump in wherever needed! Event Eve Dinner Breaker (4:30 PM - 9:00 PM)– Support the Volunteer Coordinator by providing breaks to Volunteers who are working the full day shift. You will be trained before taking over a position temporarily. Volunteers should be comfortable moving around in any position and be flexible.