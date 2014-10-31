Voodoo Lounge 3rd Annual Halloween Party
October 31, 2014 from 9:00pm - 1:00am
$250 Cash prize - first place costume contest
Brunch for 2 at Finch & Fork - second place costume contest
$45 presale, upon availability
21 + event
Photo booth
Shot Ghouls
Rain or Shine
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Felici Events, Scott Topper Productions, Action Photobooth, Kelsey Crews
- Starts: October 31, 2014 9:00pm - 1:00am
- Price: $45 pre-sale
- Location: Canary Rooftop 31 W Carrillo St., Santa Barbara, Ca 93101
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/voodoo-lounge-3rd-annual-canary-rooftop-halloween-dance-party/tickets#.U_-_-vmwKXt
- Sponsors: Felici Events, Scott Topper Productions, Action Photobooth, Kelsey Crews