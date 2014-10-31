Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Voodoo Lounge 3rd Annual Halloween Party

October 31, 2014 from 9:00pm - 1:00am

$250 Cash prize - first place costume contest

Brunch for 2 at Finch & Fork - second place costume contest

$45 presale, upon availability

21 + event

Photo booth

Shot Ghouls

Rain or Shine

 

