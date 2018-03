Calendar » Voodoo Lounge Halloween Dance Party 2015

October 31, 2015 from 9pm - 1am

Mark your Calendars For Oct 31st Voodoo Lounge Halloween Dance Party at Montecito Country

Club at 920 Summit Road Santa Barbara, CA 93108! Saturday, October 31, 2015 9:00 p.m. - 1:00

a.m. Cash Prize Costume Contest $ $ $ Haunted Action Photo Booth, Spirited Drink Specials, Shot

Ghouls!

WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI2R6D13fD4

MORE INFO AT: https://www.facebook.com/SantaBarbaraHalloweenParty/

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE: https://nightout.com/events/sbhalloween2015/tickets