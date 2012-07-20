Calendar » Voyage to the Source by Liz Clark

July 20, 2012 from 7:00pm

2600 Miles in the South Pacific Examining Life Close to Nature A Slideshow Presentation by Liz Clark (surfer, writer, photographer, adventurer, environmental activist and Patagonia ambassador.) Thursday, July 20, 2012, 7 pm To RSVP: (805) 962-8404, x115 For more information visit: www.sbmm.org Liz will share her stories and insights from her recent, yearlong sailing trip around the eastern South Pacific.