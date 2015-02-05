Calendar » W. Kamau Bell

February 5, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3045 or (805) 893-3535

Hit Comedy Show of the

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

W. Kamau Bell

The W. Kamau Bell Curve: Ending Racism in About an Hour

Thurs, Feb 5, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“Comic gold.” Time Out New York



Just like skinny jeans, superhero movies and celebrity weight loss, racism continues to make a comeback. Luckily for us, W. Kamau Bell is here to make (non)sense of it all. The Curve is a comedic exploration of the current state of America’s racism, combined with a little (unknown) history, a little PowerPoint – and a whole lot of Kamau comedy. Astute and hilarious, his show seamlessly weaves together stand-up, video and audio clips, personal stories and solo theatrical performance while dishing up provocative insights.