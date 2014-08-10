WAGS N’ WHISKERS
C.A.R.E.4Paws annual Wags n' Whiskers Festival, the largest adoption event in Santa Barbara County, takes place at beautiful Girsh Park, Goleta, and features adoptable dogs, cats and bunnies from more than 25 animal shelters and rescue groups. It also showcases dozens of local pet service providers and animal welfare groups.
In addition the Festival will feature:
- A show from SoCal's famous Disc Dogs
- Flyball & police dog demonstrations
- Face painting & fun activities for kids
- Cat & dog training stations
This year's festival is set for Sunday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm, with a low-cost vaccine clinic for dogs with Project PetSafe from 9am to 1pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: News Channel KEYT3, Chrissie's Fund, Merial, Who's Walking Who Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Services, Small Animal Referral Surgery, DogWatch Hidden Fences
- Starts: August 10, 2014 11:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Girsh Park: 7050 Phelps Rd Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.care4paws.org/wagsnwhiskers.html
- Sponsors: News Channel KEYT3, Chrissie's Fund, Merial, Who's Walking Who Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Services, Small Animal Referral Surgery, DogWatch Hidden Fences