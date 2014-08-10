Calendar » WAGS N’ WHISKERS

August 10, 2014 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

C.A.R.E.4Paws annual Wags n' Whiskers Festival, the largest adoption event in Santa Barbara County, takes place at beautiful Girsh Park, Goleta, and features adoptable dogs, cats and bunnies from more than 25 animal shelters and rescue groups. It also showcases dozens of local pet service providers and animal welfare groups.

In addition the Festival will feature:

- A show from SoCal's famous Disc Dogs

- Flyball & police dog demonstrations

- Face painting & fun activities for kids

- Cat & dog training stations

This year's festival is set for Sunday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm, with a low-cost vaccine clinic for dogs with Project PetSafe from 9am to 1pm.