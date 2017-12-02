Calendar » Wake Up Laughing - Comedy Show

December 2, 2017 from 7:30pm

Join Cosmic Comic Swami Beyondananda for an evening of heart-opening laughter and mind-expanding comedy Saturday evening, December 2nd at Unity in Santa Barbara. Laughter is good for the soul! So come join us to laugh and find wisdom with Swami Beyondanana for an evening at Unity on December 2.



You may also join us at the studio on Saturday earlier in the day for a fun interview with Swami’s alter ego, Steve Bhaerman. Come to TVSB, 329 S Salinas St, Santa Barbara. Please arrive at 2:30 to assure you get a seat in the audience.



Laugh through December and take forward Swami's joy into the New year. Don't miss this fun event.



Contact email: [email protected]

Contact phone: 805-280-2050