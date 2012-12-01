Waldorf School SB Annual Winter Fair
The Winter Fair is a wonder filled event full of lovingly crafted hand made items from the Santa Barbara community. The Angel Room, where children browse independent of their parents, is designed to give children a joyous experience. Winter Fair includes a handmade goods marketplace, cookie room, live music, 15 minute puppet shows, a photo booth, a pocket fairy, raffle and a free recycled self-serve gift wrapping station. Ample free parking available.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Waldorf2012
- Starts: December 1, 2012 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Price: Free admission
- Location: 401 North Fairview Ave, Goleta
- Website: http://www.waldorfsantabarbara.org