Waldorf School SB Annual Winter Fair

December 1, 2012 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Winter Fair is a wonder filled event full of lovingly crafted hand made items from the Santa Barbara community. The Angel Room, where children browse independent of their parents, is designed to give children a joyous experience. Winter Fair includes a handmade goods marketplace, cookie room, live music, 15 minute puppet shows, a photo booth, a pocket fairy, raffle and a free recycled self-serve gift wrapping station. Ample free parking available.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Waldorf2012
  • Starts: December 1, 2012 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Price: Free admission
  • Location: 401 North Fairview Ave, Goleta
  • Website: http://www.waldorfsantabarbara.org
 
 
 