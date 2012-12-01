Calendar » Waldorf School SB Annual Winter Fair

December 1, 2012 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Winter Fair is a wonder filled event full of lovingly crafted hand made items from the Santa Barbara community. The Angel Room, where children browse independent of their parents, is designed to give children a joyous experience. Winter Fair includes a handmade goods marketplace, cookie room, live music, 15 minute puppet shows, a photo booth, a pocket fairy, raffle and a free recycled self-serve gift wrapping station. Ample free parking available.