Calendar » Waldorf Spring Benefit featuring SOUL MAJESTIC unplugged

May 29, 2015 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Press Contact: Emma Rollin Moore, [email protected]

For Immediate Release - May 15th, 2015

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara is excited to announce their Spring Benefit with surprise pop-up location.

This event will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29th, 2015 with all proceeds going directly to benefit the school’s generous Tuition Assistance Program.

This year we are proud to announce that our Spring Benefit will feature musical talent Vaughn Montgomery, Spencer the Gardner and Soul Majestic Unplugged, a live auction, drinks, light bites and dancing.

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara endeavors to develop well-balanced human beings with strong morals and shining integrity who transform our Santa Barbara community and ultimately heal and renew the earth. The school has been in operation for over 30 years and, since 2002, has provided nearly $6,000,000 in tuition assistance. The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara is committed to helping our children develop into their highest potential as great human beings, regardless of economic status.

Making this event notable and unique is that ONLY 100 TICKETS are available! Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. To purchase tickets and find out location information as it is announced, visit www.waldorfsantabarbara.org

Emma Rollin Moore

Fundraising Committee Chair

Waldorf School of Santa Barbara

805-967-6656

###