April 13, 2014 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm

This year our annual fundraiser, the Walk for Peace, will take place at beautiful Lookout Park (map), a local gem nestled on the Summerland Coast. Immediately adjacent to the park will be a beach walk that we’ll walk in the afternoon, led by our very own teacher and monk, Kelsang Wangpo.

For 18 years the Center has offered classes in Santa Barbara, and in Lompoc, Santa Maria and other communities, helping thousands of people discover sources of inner peace through meditation. Funds raised by hikers will help the Center continue to offer a wide range of educational programs. (Part of what we raise will also benefit the International Temples Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to building Temples for World Peace in every country in the world and in every state in the USA. How nice if we had a temple in California!)

The hike, Sunday April 13, starts at 4pm (registration begins at 3:30), followed by a tasty vegetarian BBQ for those individuals (and their children) who raise $100 or more. The BBQ will be in AREA B of Lookout Park at 5:30. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and help Mahakankala Buddhist Center support peaceful solutions to problems in the world–something that is urgently needed at this time.