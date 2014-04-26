Calendar » WALK TO CURE ARTHRITIS

April 26, 2014 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

Help find a cure for the nation's leading cause of disability by participating in and fundraising for the 2014 Walk to Cure Arthritis on Saturday, April 26 at the beautiful Santa Barbara City College West Campus bluffs. Walk to Cure Arthritis is the Arthritis Foundation's signature national fundraising event to prevent, control, and cure the pain and disability of arthritis.

The Walk is a family-friendly day full of exercise, entertainment, food, a kids zone, health expo and more! No minimum registration fee required. To register and fundraise today, please visit http://www.ccarthritiswalk.org

Those who can't attend on April 26 are also invited to walk in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, May 18 at the Cal Poly campus. http://www.sloarthritiswalk.org