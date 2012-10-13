Walk to Cure Diabetes
October 13, 2012 from 9:00am - 5:00pm
The JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes brings people together in a healthy activity for a worthy goal. The Walk is fun for families and builds camaraderie among company employees. It provides hope, empowerment and a sense of community. Your participation shows your commitment to the large scale movement to conquer type 1 diabetes one step at a time.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: imveronicaaa
- Starts: October 13, 2012 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Leadbetter Beach
- Website: http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR/Walk-CA/Chapter-LosAngeles4041?fr_id=1888&pg=entry