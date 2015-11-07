Calendar » Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 7, 2015 from 9:00 a.m.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic affecting more than 5 million Americans today and as many as 16 million by 2050. To raise awareness and funds, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter will host the largest walk in the Tri-County, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, with over 800 expected participants on Saturday, November 7 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

Prior to the walk, participants will join community leaders as well as those who have been personally affected by the disease in a meaningful Promise Garden tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease. Participants will walk a 5K route that begins at the Showgrounds, loops through Loreto Plaza, continues up State Street to Hope Ave and ends back at the Showgrounds.

We need your help to make this year’s Walk a success! Please contact Trinity Schwartz at 805.892.4259, ext. 101 or [email protected] to learn about sponsorship opportunities and to volunteer to help with event set-up, registration, water stops, Promise Garden, or the T-shirt tent.

Start or join a team today at act.alz.org/santabarbara. To learn more the disease and available resources, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7, toll free Helpline at 800-272-3900.