Walk With A Doc

July 10, 2014 from 5:45 PM - 6:30 PM

This is a weekly event! Come with us to start or keep walking, and improve your health. Every week there is a doctor there to answer general questions about health. All you have to bring is yourself! All ages all abilities welcome, bring your family, your friends, your dog(!). We meet at Shoreline Park, between the parking lot and the cliffs on the grass, at the Western most parking lot, the one nearest the Mesa. The walk can be as short or as long as you want, go at your own pace. The typical route is one mile round trip, but we'll show you ways to make it longer or shorter as you like. Find us also on www.meetup.com.