Walk With A Doc
This is a weekly event! Come with us to start or keep walking, and improve your health. Every week there is a doctor there to answer general questions about health. All you have to bring is yourself! All ages all abilities welcome, bring your family, your friends, your dog(!). We meet at Shoreline Park, between the parking lot and the cliffs on the grass, at the Western most parking lot, the one nearest the Mesa. The walk can be as short or as long as you want, go at your own pace. The typical route is one mile round trip, but we'll show you ways to make it longer or shorter as you like. Find us also on www.meetup.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: American Indian Health & Services.
- Starts: July 10, 2014 5:45 PM - 6:30 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Shoreline Park, Western most parking lot, between parking lot and the cliff on the grass.
- Website: http://www.walkwithadoc.org/our-locations/santa-barbara/
