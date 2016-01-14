Walk! Work! Wine!
January 14, 2016 from 11:00am - 5:00pm
Introducing
Walk! Work! Wine!
Thursday, January 14th
11 - 5PM
workzones is excited to launch a new monthly event!
Every Thursday, take a break from your morning routine and meet us in the workzones Welcome Zone at 11AM. We'll take a brisk downtown walk, come back and work the afternoon away, and then enjoy wine, starting at 4PM.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 14, 2016 11:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $20
- Location: workzones, 351 paseo nuevo, 2nd floor
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1258049057545547/