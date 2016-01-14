Calendar » Walk! Work! Wine!

January 14, 2016 from 11:00am - 5:00pm



Introducing



Walk! Work! Wine!



Thursday, January 14th



11 - 5PM



workzones is excited to launch a new monthly event!



Every Thursday, take a break from your morning routine and meet us in the workzones Welcome Zone at 11AM. We'll take a brisk downtown walk, come back and work the afternoon away, and then enjoy wine, starting at 4PM.

