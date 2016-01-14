Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Walk! Work! Wine!

January 14, 2016 from 11:00am - 5:00pm


Introducing
 
Walk! Work! Wine!
 
Thursday, January 14th
 
11 - 5PM
 
workzones is excited to launch a new monthly event!
 
Every Thursday, take a break from your morning routine and meet us in the workzones Welcome Zone at 11AM. We'll take a brisk downtown walk, come back and work the afternoon away, and then enjoy wine, starting at 4PM.
 

 

Event Details

 
 
 