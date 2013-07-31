Calendar » Walking Old Town Goleta

July 31, 2013 from 3:00PM - 4:00PM

Join us for a Community Walk in Old Town, Goleta. Wednesday July 31, 3-4pm Meeting location: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue. The walk continues down Hollister to the Natural Café, 5892 Hollister Avenue. Safe Routes for Seniors, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST), is organizing this walk as an opportunity for the public to show support in calling attention to the dangers that still exist on Hollister Avenue, one of the most difficult corridors for pedestrian safety in the city of Goleta. There will be refreshments for those who would like to stay and talk afterward. We hope with the media and the community’s help, we will call attention to the outstanding pedestrian safety issues facing one of Goleta’s most thriving communities. Though there is still a lot of work to be done, we are so grateful for the City of Goleta and the commitment to improve pedestrian safety.