Walking Tour of Old Spanish Days Art

July 26, 2014 from 9:30am

Erin Graffy de Garcia, Guest Curator, uncovers the history behind Old Spanish Days Fiesta in a lecure and walking tour based on her newest book, Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara’s History Through its Public Art. She provides fascinating details and lavish illustration to highlight this exceptional Rancho era – one of the largest non-nomadic pastoral societies in history. This Spanish Arcadia of early California was distinguished by expert horsemen, extraordinary hospitality, exuberant living, and an exhilarating love of dance.