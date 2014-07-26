Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Walking Tour of Old Spanish Days Art

July 26, 2014 from 9:30am

Erin Graffy de Garcia, Guest Curator, uncovers the history behind Old Spanish Days Fiesta in a lecure and walking tour based on her newest book, Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara’s History Through its Public Art. She provides fascinating details and lavish illustration to highlight this exceptional Rancho era – one of the largest non-nomadic pastoral societies in history. This Spanish Arcadia of early California was distinguished by expert horsemen, extraordinary hospitality, exuberant living, and an exhilarating love of dance.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Eleanor Van Cott, John C. Woodward, Santa Barbara Foundation % TVSB
  • Starts: July 26, 2014 9:30am
  • Price: Free for Members, $5 for guests
  • Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum
  • Website: http://www.santabarbaramuseum.com
