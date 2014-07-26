Walking Tour of Old Spanish Days Art
Erin Graffy de Garcia, Guest Curator, uncovers the history behind Old Spanish Days Fiesta in a lecure and walking tour based on her newest book, Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara’s History Through its Public Art. She provides fascinating details and lavish illustration to highlight this exceptional Rancho era – one of the largest non-nomadic pastoral societies in history. This Spanish Arcadia of early California was distinguished by expert horsemen, extraordinary hospitality, exuberant living, and an exhilarating love of dance.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Eleanor Van Cott, John C. Woodward, Santa Barbara Foundation % TVSB
- Starts: July 26, 2014 9:30am
- Price: Free for Members, $5 for guests
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Website: http://www.santabarbaramuseum.com
