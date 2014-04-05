Walking upward though an Alluvial Fan
Botanic Garden presents an exploration of an Alluvial Fan. Follow a gentle trail from Stevens Park to view a cross-section of a tectonically uplifted alluvial fan, while passing though a Native V09illage site, oak woodland and chaparral. Total distance 3.5 miles over mostly gentle slopes with two steeper creek crossing. Bring a hat, water, sturdy shoes, sun protection, snack and your curiosity.
Fee: $30 members/ $45 non-members.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 5, 2014 09:00 am - 12:00
- Location: Stevens Park
- Website: http://www.sbbg.org
