Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Walking upward though an Alluvial Fan

April 5, 2014 from 09:00 am - 12:00

Botanic Garden presents an exploration of an Alluvial Fan.  Follow a gentle trail from Stevens Park to view a cross-section of a tectonically uplifted alluvial fan, while passing though a Native V09illage site, oak woodland and chaparral.  Total distance 3.5 miles over mostly gentle slopes with two steeper creek crossing.  Bring a hat, water, sturdy shoes, sun protection, snack and your curiosity.

Fee: $30 members/ $45 non-members.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
  • Starts: April 5, 2014 09:00 am - 12:00
  • Price: Fee: $30 Botanic Garden member/non-member $45
  • Location: Stevens Park
  • Website: http://www.sbbg.org
  • Sponsors: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
 
 
 