Walter Isaacson - The Innovators

October 16, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Following his blockbuster biography of Steve Jobs,The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution is Walter Isaacson's revealing story of the people who created the computer and the Internet. It is destined to be the standard history of the digital revolution and an indispensable guide to how innovation really happens. What were the talents that allowed certain inventors and entrepreneurs to turn their visionary ideas into disruptive realities? What led to their creative leaps? Why did some succeed and others fail? Isaacson tells the story of how their minds worked and what made them so inventive. It is also a narrative of how their ability to collaborate and master the art of teamwork made them even more creative. For an era that seeks to foster innovation, creativity, and teamwork,The Innovators shows how they happen.

Walter Isaacson is the president and CEO of the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan educational and policy studies institute based in Washington, DC. He has been the chairman and CEO of CNN and the editor of TIME magazine. His previous books include Steve Jobs (2011), Einstein: His Life and Universe (2007), and Kissinger: A Biography (1992).