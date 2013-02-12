Calendar » War Witch Film Screening

February 12, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

In a war-torn central African nation, a twelve-year-old girl is abducted from her village and forced to fight as a child soldier. Over the course of two years, Komona endures a brutal and horrific existence that will damage her irrevocably. WAR WITCH is part of the “FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION” film series, featuring all five of the 2013 Oscar-nominated Foreign Language feature films throughout the month of February.