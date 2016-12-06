Calendar » Warm Home, Efficient Home - A Santa Barbara Homeowner Workshop

December 6, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

emPower Central Coast

With temperatures quickly dropping, the County-operated emPower Central Coast program is inviting homeowners to its free home energy efficiency workshop Dec. 6 to discuss home upgrades that will keep you comfortable no matter the season.

The workshop will focus on how to fix common home energy issues like poorly installed insulation and provide advice on upgrading existing equipment like a hot water heater or furnace with more efficient models. Attendees can also schedule a free home consultation with an Energy Coach and learn about available utility incentives up to $6,500 and low-interest, unsecured financing.

Pizza will be provided.

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Location: Watershed Resource Center, 2981 Cliff Drive

Arroyo Burro County Beach Park, also known as Hendry's Beach, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Cost: FREE

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected]