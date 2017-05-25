Calendar » Warren G at M8RX Nightclub & Lounge

May 25, 2017 from 5:00pm - 1:30am

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge

- Presents -



Warren G

... aka “The Regulator” is one of the most prominent names in West Coast hip-hop. Along with Dr. Dre and childhood friends Nate Dogg (RIP) and Snoop Dogg, he created the group 213, titled after the area code of their hometown in Long Beach, CA. In 1994, Warren wrote and produced the timeless hit ‘Regulate’, one of the most influential and relevant songs in the history of hip-hop. To date, Warren G’s talents as an artist, producer and writer have resulted in over 50M records sold worldwide. His contributions to iconic albums such as ‘The Chronic’ by Dr. Dre and ‘DoggyStyle’ by Snoop Dogg continue to garner accolades and recognition. Warren continues to create and produce records under the vanity label G-Funk Music. Many of the songs Warren has co-produced in recent years have become Top 10 tracks. At the 20th anniversary of ‘Regulate’ Warren maintains his legend status on tours, at festivals and through his music. Warren G is ready for his return to the top of the game.





21+

Doors @ 9pm

3 Floors of Bass & Fun

Pre-sales available



Bottle Service | m8rxsb.com | (805) 957-4111

Check out Santa Barbara's newest bar & lounge, MLounge! Located on the 3rd floor above M8RX Nightclub. Enjoy your favorite small bites, craft cocktails, ping pong & pool.

mloungesb.com | 5pm-close