Warren Miller Entertainment Presents Warren Miller's 'Chasing Shadows'

December 1, 2015 from 8:00 PM

This fall, don’t miss Warren Miller Entertainment’s newest film, Chasing Shadows. Warren Miller once said, “A pair of skis are the ultimate transportation to freedom.” For #66, we bring you an exploration into what it means to be inspired. As skiers and snowboarders we’ve all chased it: a feeling, a memory, a storm, a turn — we’ve been chasing it our whole lives and we’ll keep chasing it a lifetime more. Check out warrenmiller.com for details.