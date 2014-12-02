Calendar » Warren Miller presents “NoTurning Back”

December 2, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

This fall, Warren Miller releases its 65th ski film, No Turning Back. The newest installment pays homage to the 65 years of mountain culture and adventure filmmaking that has lead us to every end of the winter world—and this year is no different. From beneath the blankets of powder in Niseko, Japan to the top of Greece’s Mount Olympus, the French Alps, and the Mom & Pop hills of Montana, each location is sure to provide nothing but stoke. Watch Olympian Ted Ligety shred the World Cup in Colorado, Ingrid Backstrom and Jess McMillan push the boundaries of the Alaskan Chugach, and JT Holmes and Ulie Kestenholz take flight high abovethe Swiss Alps. Revel in the celebration for this year’s winter season and remember, this time there’s No Turning Back. Find shows, get tickets and more at warrenmiller.com.