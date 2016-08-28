Calendar » Warrior Chorus

August 28, 2016 from 2:30pm

For the third time, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art pairs with the Aquila Theatre Company to present award-winning, humanities-based performances that provide a new model for veteran engagement in public programming.

Warrior Chorus is a national initiative that trains veterans to present innovative public programs based on ancient literature. This presentation, based on the Ancient Greek chorus, features veterans from different eras who lead a discussion through the use of a series of short dramatic pieces and a film screening to discuss the ethics, idea of heroism, and the impetus and justification of war.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.