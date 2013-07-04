Calendar » Washington on the Plaza

July 4, 2013 from 11:30am - 12:30 pm

Washington on the Plaza is a family-friendly musical drama that portrays the unveiling of The Declaration of Independence – with a surprise visit from “General George Washington,” arriving in his horse and carriage. The drama is accentuated with musical performances by Opera singers and a sing-along led by our chorus. Complimentary souvenir Betsy Ross flags and lollipops will be distributed, and attendees are welcome to stay after the performance to take photos with General Washington and cast.