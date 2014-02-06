Calendar » Water

February 6, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Covering more than 70% of Earth’s surface, water provides habitat for a dizzying array of organisms, ranging from single-cell microbes to majestic blue whales. Three provocative presentations will use images, literature, and film to show how new pressures on water habitats have created controversy and debate over the cultural and economic significance of aquatic wildlife. WATER is part of the UCSB Culture and Nature Series which examines how people interact with nature, and how that interaction shapes our world.

A free event, sponsored by the UCSB Culture and Nature Series and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.