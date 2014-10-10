Calendar » WATER Art Opening & Reception

October 10, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

WATER, a multi-media art show opens at the Art From Scrap Gallery on Friday, October 10, 2014 from 6-8PM. This exhibition focuses on artistic interpretations of water, how people and animals use it, and the impact of our drought.

Young adults from Santa Barbara, San Marcos, and Dos Pueblos High Schools and Youth Interactive have been invited to submit art for this juried show.

Guest judges will choose three winners who will receive gift cards to the Art From Scrap ReUse Store: WATER Award of $100, Second Place for $50, and Third Place for $25. Water will be at the Art From Scrap Gallery October 10th through November 25th, 2014.