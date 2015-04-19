Calendar » Water Security Symposium

April 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

What if you turn on the tap and nothing comes out?

Water Security Symposium – Sunday, April 19th 3:00-4:30. Free to the Public.

Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. Carpinteria

The Symposium will discuss our community’s water security, both short term and long term. Unless you’re Rip Van Winkle you know there’s an ongoing drought in our state and in the west in general. Is it just another extended drought in the long history of extended droughts in the West, or is this our “new-normal”? The Carpinteria Water Security Symposium intends to examine this issue in depth. The event will begin with the screening of the film “EYES ON THE SKY” by local resident and film maker Steve Nicolaides. The evening will conclude with a panel discussion of water experts and practitioners. Sponsored by Carpinteria Valley Association and Carpinteria Beautiful in conjunction with Carpinteria Valley Water District. Visit us on Facebook at: Water Security Symposium. Questions: [email protected]

***FREE SHOWER BUCKETS TO FIRST 30 ATTENDEES***