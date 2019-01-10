Calendar » Watershed: Contemporary Landscape Photography Opening Reception

January 10, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Exploring the increasingly fraught relationship between humankind and the environment, Watershed presents provocative visual images that spotlight issues surrounding sustainability. From Santa Barbara to rural Alabama, the show explores the undeniable human impact on the earth through captivating and compelling photographs.

Highlighted artists include: Macduff Everton, Bill Dewey, William Christenberry, Gabriel Orozco, and Joel Meyerowitz.

Join us for the Opening Reception on January 10, 4-6pm

A number of events have been planned in partnership with this exhibition. Check in periodically to see what events have been added to the calendar!

Image: Lisa M. Robinson (American, b. 1968), Running Fence, 2003, Chromogenic print on paper, Telfair Museums, Gift of the artist, 2007.30© Lisa M. Robinson