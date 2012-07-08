Calendar » Watershed Resource Center Open Hours

July 8, 2012 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Located at beautiful Arroyo Burro Beach the Watershed Resource Center (WRC) is open to the public the 2nd Sunday of Every Month from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The WRC serves the community as an education center and as a model of green building. Stop by to talk with one of our knowledgeable interns about water quality issues and to participate in a variety of activities including; watershed model demonstrations, creek water testing, ecology movie viewings, and beach clean ups.