Watershed Resource Center Open Hours
Located at beautiful Arroyo Burro Beach the Watershed Resource Center (WRC) is open to the public the 2nd Sunday of Every Month from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The WRC serves the community as an education center and as a model of green building. Stop by to talk with one of our knowledgeable interns about water quality issues and to participate in a variety of activities including; watershed model demonstrations, creek water testing, ecology movie viewings, and beach clean ups.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap
- Starts: July 8, 2012 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Watershed Resource Center
- Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
