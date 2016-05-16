Calendar » Watershed Wise Landscape Professional Certification

May 16, 2016 from 7:30am - 5:00pm

The 'new normal' in California landscaping is the watershed approach. Get on the cutting edge of the future of landscaping.

Come develop the critical thinking skills necessary to evaluate landscapes

Make water efficient, carbon sequestering, and storm water reducing decisions.

Training includes landscape water audit and evaluation, rain garden installation and more.

Certified professionals will be added to a searchable list of landscape specialists as well as the EPA WaterSense National Directory.

$75 PAY IT FORWARD / $200 AFTER MAY 8