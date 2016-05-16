Watershed Wise Landscape Professional Certification
The 'new normal' in California landscaping is the watershed approach. Get on the cutting edge of the future of landscaping.
Come develop the critical thinking skills necessary to evaluate landscapes
Make water efficient, carbon sequestering, and storm water reducing decisions.
Training includes landscape water audit and evaluation, rain garden installation and more.
Certified professionals will be added to a searchable list of landscape specialists as well as the EPA WaterSense National Directory.
$75 PAY IT FORWARD / $200 AFTER MAY 8
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: juliagraham
- Starts: May 16, 2016 7:30am - 5:00pm
- Location: Santa Ynez Valley Grange #644 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave. Los Olivos
- Website: http://www.waterwisesb.org/workshops